The Colorado Avalanche will host the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, December 31, with the Sharks having lost seven straight games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA is the place to tune in to see the Avalanche and the Sharks hit the ice.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs Sharks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Avalanche vs. Sharks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/17/2023 Avalanche Sharks 6-2 COL 10/14/2023 Sharks Avalanche 2-1 (F/SO) COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 15th in goals against, allowing 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.

The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the league (130 total, 3.6 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Avalanche have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.

Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 39 goals over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 36 19 37 56 42 19 49.1% Mikko Rantanen 36 18 26 44 18 20 54.9% Cale Makar 31 8 33 41 19 29 - Valeri Nichushkin 34 16 18 34 17 13 50% Devon Toews 36 5 15 20 23 23 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sharks Stats & Trends

The Sharks' total of 147 goals given up (4.1 per game) is 32nd in the league.

The Sharks have 74 goals this season (2.1 per game), 32nd in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Sharks have gone 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 4.0 goals per game (40 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that span.

Sharks Key Players