How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 31
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche will host the San Jose Sharks on Sunday, December 31, with the Sharks having lost seven straight games.
ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA is the place to tune in to see the Avalanche and the Sharks hit the ice.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs Sharks Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|Sharks
|6-2 COL
|10/14/2023
|Sharks
|Avalanche
|2-1 (F/SO) COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche rank 15th in goals against, allowing 109 total goals (3.0 per game) in NHL action.
- The Avalanche score the second-most goals in the league (130 total, 3.6 per game).
- Over the last 10 games, the Avalanche have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Defensively, the Avalanche have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 39 goals over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|36
|19
|37
|56
|42
|19
|49.1%
|Mikko Rantanen
|36
|18
|26
|44
|18
|20
|54.9%
|Cale Makar
|31
|8
|33
|41
|19
|29
|-
|Valeri Nichushkin
|34
|16
|18
|34
|17
|13
|50%
|Devon Toews
|36
|5
|15
|20
|23
|23
|-
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks' total of 147 goals given up (4.1 per game) is 32nd in the league.
- The Sharks have 74 goals this season (2.1 per game), 32nd in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Sharks have gone 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Sharks have allowed 4.0 goals per game (40 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.2 goals-per-game average (22 total) during that span.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tomas Hertl
|35
|12
|15
|27
|12
|23
|56.5%
|Mikael Granlund
|29
|4
|19
|23
|13
|18
|48.7%
|William Eklund
|35
|7
|9
|16
|12
|13
|28.1%
|Fabian Zetterlund
|36
|10
|5
|15
|12
|16
|43.5%
|Anthony Duclair
|32
|7
|6
|13
|9
|13
|36.4%
