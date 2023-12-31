For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Ben Meyers a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Will Ben Meyers score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Meyers stats and insights

In one of six games this season, Meyers scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

Meyers has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 25.0% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 147 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

