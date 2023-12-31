The Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) host the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

We have more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bengals

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Chiefs Insights

The Chiefs rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Bengals surrender (23).

The Chiefs rack up 28 fewer yards per game (355.4) than the Bengals allow per outing (383.4).

This season, Kansas City averages 101.9 yards per game on the ground, 25.4 fewer than Cincinnati allows per contest (127.3).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over three more times (26 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (23) this season.

Chiefs Home Performance

The Chiefs put up 22.5 points per game at home (0.3 more than their overall average), and give up 16.4 at home (1.3 less than overall).

The Chiefs' average yards gained at home (362.6) is higher than their overall average (355.4). But their average yards conceded at home (273.5) is lower than overall (287.3).

At home, Kansas City accumulates 258.3 passing yards per game and concedes 149.3. That's more than it gains overall (253.5), and less than it allows (173.8).

At home, the Chiefs accumulate 104.4 rushing yards per game and concede 124.3. That's more than they gain (101.9) and allow (113.5) overall.

At home, the Chiefs convert 43.9% of third downs and allow 33.7% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (45.3%) and allow (36%) overall.

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Buffalo L 20-17 CBS 12/17/2023 at New England W 27-17 FOX 12/25/2023 Las Vegas L 20-14 CBS 12/31/2023 Cincinnati - CBS 1/7/2024 at Los Angeles - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.