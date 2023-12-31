How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bengals on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 17
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (9-6) host the Cincinnati Bengals (8-7) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, December 31, 2023.
We have more details below, including how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Bengals
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- TV: CBS
Chiefs Insights
- The Chiefs rack up just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Bengals surrender (23).
- The Chiefs rack up 28 fewer yards per game (355.4) than the Bengals allow per outing (383.4).
- This season, Kansas City averages 101.9 yards per game on the ground, 25.4 fewer than Cincinnati allows per contest (127.3).
- The Chiefs have turned the ball over three more times (26 total) than the Bengals have forced a turnover (23) this season.
Chiefs Home Performance
- The Chiefs put up 22.5 points per game at home (0.3 more than their overall average), and give up 16.4 at home (1.3 less than overall).
- The Chiefs' average yards gained at home (362.6) is higher than their overall average (355.4). But their average yards conceded at home (273.5) is lower than overall (287.3).
- At home, Kansas City accumulates 258.3 passing yards per game and concedes 149.3. That's more than it gains overall (253.5), and less than it allows (173.8).
- At home, the Chiefs accumulate 104.4 rushing yards per game and concede 124.3. That's more than they gain (101.9) and allow (113.5) overall.
- At home, the Chiefs convert 43.9% of third downs and allow 33.7% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (45.3%) and allow (36%) overall.
Chiefs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/10/2023
|Buffalo
|L 20-17
|CBS
|12/17/2023
|at New England
|W 27-17
|FOX
|12/25/2023
|Las Vegas
|L 20-14
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|at Los Angeles
|-
|-
