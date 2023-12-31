Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs have a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Seeking Edwards-Helaire's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In terms of season stats, Edwards-Helaire has run for 222 yards on 68 carries with one touchdown, averaging 3.3 yards per carry, and has 16 catches (20 targets) for 179 yards.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Chiefs this week: Isiah Pacheco (DNP/concussion): 187 Rush Att; 805 Rush Yds; 7 Rush TDs 37 Rec; 209 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Week 17 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Edwards-Helaire 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 68 222 1 3.3 20 16 179 1

Edwards-Helaire Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 6 22 0 1 7 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 0 0 2 17 0 Week 3 Bears 15 55 1 1 2 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 12 0 1 1 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 4 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 7 0 1 9 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Broncos 1 4 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Eagles 2 20 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 3 5 0 0 0 0 Week 13 @Packers 2 6 0 1 8 0 Week 14 Bills 11 39 0 2 29 0 Week 15 @Patriots 13 37 0 4 64 1 Week 16 Raiders 4 6 0 3 42 0

