Will Isiah Pacheco Play in Week 17? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Isiah Pacheco did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs match up against the Cincinnati Bengals at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 17. Trying to find Pacheco's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Rep Isiah Pacheco and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the running game, Pacheco has season stats of 187 rushes for 805 yards and seven TDs, averaging 4.3 yards per attempt. He also has 37 catches on 42 targets for 209 yards.
Keep an eye on Pacheco's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Isiah Pacheco Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Concussion
- The Chiefs have no other running back on the injury report.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 17 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Amari Cooper
- Click Here for Brock Wright
- Click Here for Stephen Sullivan
- Click Here for Brandin Cooks
- Click Here for Equanimeous St. Brown
Chiefs vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Pacheco 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|187
|805
|7
|4.3
|42
|37
|209
|1
Pacheco Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|8
|23
|0
|4
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|12
|70
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|15
|62
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|20
|115
|1
|3
|43
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|16
|55
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|16
|62
|0
|6
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|13
|32
|0
|4
|28
|1
|Week 8
|@Broncos
|8
|40
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|16
|66
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Eagles
|19
|89
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 12
|@Raiders
|15
|55
|2
|5
|34
|0
|Week 13
|@Packers
|18
|110
|1
|3
|13
|0
|Week 16
|Raiders
|11
|26
|1
|4
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.