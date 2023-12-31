Will Joel Kiviranta Score a Goal Against the Sharks on December 31?
For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Colorado Avalanche and the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, is Joel Kiviranta a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Will Joel Kiviranta score a goal against the Sharks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Kiviranta stats and insights
- In two of 21 games this season, Kiviranta has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not scored against the Sharks this season in one game (zero shots).
- Kiviranta has no points on the power play.
- He takes 0.8 shots per game, and converts 10.5% of them.
Sharks defensive stats
- The Sharks have conceded 147 goals in total (4.1 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19 blocked shots per game.
Kiviranta recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|7:28
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|10:46
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:06
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|10:28
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|10:10
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:53
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/16/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|7:59
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|9:55
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|7:44
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|9:46
|Home
|W 3-2
Avalanche vs. Sharks game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
