Sunday's game that pits the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3) versus the Maryland Terrapins (9-3) at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-71 in favor of Nebraska. Game time is at 2:30 PM ET on December 31.

The Cornhuskers are coming off of a 69-52 loss to Kansas in their last outing on Wednesday.

Nebraska vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nebraska vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 74, Maryland 71

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

On December 9, the Cornhuskers claimed their signature win of the season, an 80-74 victory over the Michigan State Spartans, who are a top 50 team (No. 24), according to our computer rankings.

The Cornhuskers have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 20th-most in the country. But they also have three Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 30th-most.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Nebraska is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most wins.

Nebraska 2023-24 Best Wins

80-74 on the road over Michigan State (No. 24) on December 9

80-72 at home over Georgia Tech (No. 51) on December 2

71-52 on the road over Wyoming (No. 124) on November 10

75-61 over Lamar (No. 131) on November 23

76-51 at home over Southern (No. 187) on December 17

Nebraska Leaders

Alexis Markowski: 17.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 51.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

17.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 51.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Jaz Shelley: 13.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (24-for-71)

13.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (24-for-71) Darian White: 9.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

9.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Natalie Potts: 10.8 PTS, 65.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

10.8 PTS, 65.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Callin Hake: 7.0 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers' +235 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.6 points per game (43rd in college basketball) while giving up 59.0 per outing (89th in college basketball).

