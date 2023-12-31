The Maryland Terrapins (9-3) will try to build on a seven-game winning streak when visiting the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3) at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska TV: Big Ten Network

Nebraska vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Terrapins' 81.7 points per game are 22.7 more points than the 59.0 the Cornhuskers give up.

Maryland is 9-2 when it scores more than 59.0 points.

Nebraska has a 9-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 81.7 points.

The Cornhuskers record 78.6 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 70.3 the Terrapins give up.

When Nebraska totals more than 70.3 points, it is 9-2.

Maryland is 8-0 when allowing fewer than 78.6 points.

The Cornhuskers shoot 45.8% from the field, 6.9% higher than the Terrapins allow defensively.

The Terrapins' 43.6 shooting percentage from the field is 7.5 higher than the Cornhuskers have given up.

Nebraska Leaders

Alexis Markowski: 17.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 51.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

17.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 51.3 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Jaz Shelley: 13.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (24-for-71)

13.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.7 FG%, 33.8 3PT% (24-for-71) Darian White: 9.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)

9.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15) Natalie Potts: 10.8 PTS, 65.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19)

10.8 PTS, 65.0 FG%, 31.6 3PT% (6-for-19) Callin Hake: 7.0 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)

Nebraska Schedule