Sunday's contest between the South Dakota Coyotes (8-6, 1-0 Summit League) and Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) going head to head at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has a projected final score of 76-73 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Dakota, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on December 31.

There is no line set for the game.

Omaha vs. South Dakota Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Omaha vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 76, Omaha 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Omaha vs. South Dakota

Computer Predicted Spread: South Dakota (-2.4)

South Dakota (-2.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.2

Both South Dakota and Omaha are 5-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Coyotes are 5-5-0 and the Mavericks are 5-4-0. South Dakota is 5-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests, while Omaha has gone 5-4 against the spread and 2-7 overall.

Omaha Performance Insights

The Mavericks put up 72.8 points per game (235th in college basketball) while allowing 71.4 per outing (195th in college basketball). They have a +20 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The 34.1 rebounds per game Omaha accumulates rank 279th in college basketball. Their opponents collect 34.1.

Omaha connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (275th in college basketball) while shooting 32.4% from deep (234th in college basketball). It is making 1.3 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 7.7 per game at 32.9%.

Omaha forces 11.5 turnovers per game (230th in college basketball) while committing 10.9 (103rd in college basketball).

