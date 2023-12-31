The Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) will try to snap a six-game road losing streak at the South Dakota Coyotes (8-6, 1-0 Summit League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Omaha vs. South Dakota Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

Omaha Stats Insights

  • The Mavericks have shot at a 44.1% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of the Coyotes have averaged.
  • Omaha is 6-2 when it shoots better than 42.5% from the field.
  • The Mavericks are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Coyotes sit at 43rd.
  • The Mavericks average just 2.1 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Coyotes allow (74.9).
  • When it scores more than 74.9 points, Omaha is 6-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Omaha Home & Away Comparison

  • Omaha is putting up more points at home (85.2 per game) than away (58.2).
  • At home, the Mavericks allow 69 points per game. On the road, they give up 71.7.
  • Beyond the arc, Omaha drains fewer trifectas away (4.7 per game) than at home (7.5), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (28%) than at home (36.6%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Omaha Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 Stetson W 88-80 Baxter Arena
12/21/2023 @ Cal Poly L 66-53 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/29/2023 Denver L 95-80 Baxter Arena
12/31/2023 @ South Dakota - Sanford Coyote Sports Center
1/3/2024 Northern Arizona - Baxter Arena
1/6/2024 @ Idaho State - Holt Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.