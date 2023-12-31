The Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) aim to stop a six-game road losing streak at the South Dakota Coyotes (8-6, 1-0 Summit League) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the South Dakota vs. Omaha matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Omaha vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Omaha vs. South Dakota Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Dakota Moneyline Omaha Moneyline

Omaha vs. South Dakota Betting Trends

Omaha has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.

The Mavericks are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

South Dakota has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Coyotes games have hit the over six out of 11 times this season.

