Sunday's contest at Baxter Arena has the South Dakota Coyotes (10-4) taking on the Omaha Mavericks (4-8) at 3:00 PM ET (on December 31). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 81-67 win, heavily favoring South Dakota.

The Mavericks are coming off of an 81-63 loss to Denver in their last outing on Friday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Omaha vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Omaha vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 81, Omaha 67

Other Summit Predictions

Omaha Schedule Analysis

The Mavericks' signature win this season came in an 87-79 victory against the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners on November 27.

The Mavericks have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country (five).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Omaha 2023-24 Best Wins

87-79 at home over CSU Bakersfield (No. 300) on November 27

68-63 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 342) on December 18

Omaha Leaders

Kennedi Grant: 11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29)

11.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36 FG%, 24.1 3PT% (7-for-29) Grace Cave: 10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36)

10.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (12-for-36) Aaliyah Stanley: 11.9 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37)

11.9 PTS, 47.4 FG%, 51.4 3PT% (19-for-37) Polina Nikulochkina: 8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14)

8.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.8 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (6-for-14) Deanay Watson: 6.5 PTS, 43.7 FG%

Omaha Performance Insights

The Mavericks have been outscored by seven points per game (scoring 75.3 points per game to rank 69th in college basketball while allowing 82.3 per contest to rank 353rd in college basketball) and have a -84 scoring differential overall.

The Mavericks are averaging 81 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 11.5 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (69.5).

Omaha cedes 81.7 points per game in home games this year, compared to 82.8 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.