The Omaha Mavericks (6-8, 0-1 Summit League) visit the South Dakota Coyotes (8-6, 1-0 Summit League) after losing six road games in a row. The Coyotes are favored by 3.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. The matchup's point total is 155.5.

Omaha vs. South Dakota Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: Sanford Coyote Sports Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under South Dakota -3.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Omaha's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 155.5 points in three of nine outings.

Omaha's matchups this season have a 144.1-point average over/under, 11.4 fewer points than this game's point total.

Omaha has a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

South Dakota (5-4-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 5.6% less often than Omaha (5-4-0) this season.

Omaha vs. South Dakota Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total South Dakota 4 40% 78.9 151.7 74.9 146.3 145.8 Omaha 3 33.3% 72.8 151.7 71.4 146.3 144.2

Additional Omaha Insights & Trends

The Coyotes had eight wins in 16 games against the spread last season in Summit League play.

The Mavericks' 72.8 points per game are just 2.1 fewer points than the 74.9 the Coyotes give up.

Omaha is 2-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall when it scores more than 74.9 points.

Omaha vs. South Dakota Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) South Dakota 5-4-0 0-1 5-5-0 Omaha 5-4-0 3-1 5-4-0

Omaha vs. South Dakota Home/Away Splits

South Dakota Omaha 4-1 Home Record 5-1 2-4 Away Record 0-6 1-0-0 Home ATS Record 1-1-0 3-3-0 Away ATS Record 3-3-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.2 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 58.2 1-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-0-0 2-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-4-0

