The NBA's eight-game schedule today is sure to please. The outings include the Minnesota Timberwolves playing the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

Today's NBA Games

The New York Knicks take on the Minnesota Timberwolves

The Timberwolves look to pull of an away win at the Knicks on Monday at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, MSG, and BSN

NBA TV, MSG, and BSN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NY Record: 17-15

17-15 MIN Record: 24-7

24-7 NY Stats: 115.3 PPG (15th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (14th)

115.3 PPG (15th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (14th) MIN Stats: 113.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 107.4 Opp. PPG (first)

Players to Watch

NY Key Player: Julius Randle (23.6 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 4.8 APG)

Julius Randle (23.6 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 4.8 APG) MIN Key Player: Anthony Edwards (26.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIN -1.5

MIN -1.5 MIN Odds to Win: -120

-120 NY Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 223.5 points

The Toronto Raptors play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers hope to pick up a road win at the Raptors on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet and BSOH

SportsNet and BSOH Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

TOR Record: 12-20

12-20 CLE Record: 18-14

18-14 TOR Stats: 113.7 PPG (18th in NBA), 115.0 Opp. PPG (17th)

113.7 PPG (18th in NBA), 115.0 Opp. PPG (17th) CLE Stats: 112.0 PPG (24th in NBA), 112.0 Opp. PPG (eighth)

Players to Watch

TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 5.8 APG)

Scottie Barnes (21.0 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 5.8 APG) CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (28.0 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -2.5

TOR -2.5 TOR Odds to Win: -140

-140 CLE Odds to Win: +115

+115 Total: 224.5 points

The Houston Rockets take on the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons hope to pick up a road win at the Rockets on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSDET

Space City Home Network and BSDET Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 15-15

15-15 DET Record: 3-29

3-29 HOU Stats: 112.3 PPG (23rd in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (second)

112.3 PPG (23rd in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (second) DET Stats: 110.3 PPG (27th in NBA), 121.2 Opp. PPG (25th)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (21.1 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.1 APG)

Alperen Sengun (21.1 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.1 APG) DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (23.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: HOU -7.5

HOU -7.5 HOU Odds to Win: -300

-300 DET Odds to Win: +240

+240 Total: 226.5 points

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers

The Pacers travel to face the Bucks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI and BSIN

BSWI and BSIN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 24-8

24-8 IND Record: 17-14

17-14 MIL Stats: 125.0 PPG (second in NBA), 118.9 Opp. PPG (24th)

125.0 PPG (second in NBA), 118.9 Opp. PPG (24th) IND Stats: 126.6 PPG (first in NBA), 124.8 Opp. PPG (29th)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.7 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.7 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 5.7 APG) IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (24.5 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 12.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -6.5

MIL -6.5 MIL Odds to Win: -300

-300 IND Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 259.5 points

The Utah Jazz play host to the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks take to the home court of the Jazz on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: KJZZ and BSSW

KJZZ and BSSW Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

UTA Record: 14-19

14-19 DAL Record: 19-14

19-14 UTA Stats: 113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 118.8 Opp. PPG (23rd)

113.4 PPG (19th in NBA), 118.8 Opp. PPG (23rd) DAL Stats: 119.2 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.8 Opp. PPG (22nd)

Players to Watch

UTA Key Player: Lauri Markkanen (23.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.6 APG)

Lauri Markkanen (23.5 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.6 APG) DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (33.9 PPG, 8.4 RPG, 9.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -2.5

DAL -2.5 DAL Odds to Win: -145

-145 UTA Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 245.5 points

The Phoenix Suns face the Portland Trail Blazers

The Trail Blazers look to pull of an away win at the Suns on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+

AZFamily and ROOT Sports NW+ Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHO Record: 16-15

16-15 POR Record: 9-22

9-22 PHO Stats: 115.5 PPG (14th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (16th)

115.5 PPG (14th in NBA), 114.6 Opp. PPG (16th) POR Stats: 109.4 PPG (29th in NBA), 115.2 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (29.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.1 APG)

Kevin Durant (29.8 PPG, 6.3 RPG, 6.1 APG) POR Key Player: Jerami Grant (22.4 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.6 APG)

The Denver Nuggets face the Charlotte Hornets

The Hornets look to pull of an away win at the Nuggets on Monday at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ALT and BSSE

ALT and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 23-11

23-11 CHA Record: 7-23

7-23 DEN Stats: 115.3 PPG (15th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (third)

115.3 PPG (15th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (third) CHA Stats: 110.6 PPG (26th in NBA), 121.4 Opp. PPG (26th)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 9.2 APG)

Nikola Jokic (26.1 PPG, 12.3 RPG, 9.2 APG) CHA Key Player: Terry Rozier (23.6 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -14.5

DEN -14.5 DEN Odds to Win: -1400

-1400 CHA Odds to Win: +800

+800 Total: 226.5 points

The Los Angeles Clippers play the Miami Heat

The Heat take to the home court of the Clippers on Monday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSC and BSSUN

BSSC and BSSUN Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAC Record: 19-12

19-12 MIA Record: 19-13

19-13 LAC Stats: 116.6 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (10th)

116.6 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (10th) MIA Stats: 113.3 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

LAC Key Player: Paul George (22.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Paul George (22.9 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 4.0 APG) MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (22.0 PPG, 10.2 RPG, 4.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAC -6.5

LAC -6.5 LAC Odds to Win: -275

-275 MIA Odds to Win: +225

+225 Total: 227.5 points

