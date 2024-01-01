Nuggets vs. Hornets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Charlotte Hornets (7-23) are big, 14.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (23-11) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Ball Arena. The game airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSSE. The matchup's point total is set at 227.5.
Nuggets vs. Hornets Odds & Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-14.5
|227.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 227.5 points 14 times.
- Denver has an average total of 225.5 in its outings this year, 2.0 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets have a 15-19-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, Denver has been favored 30 times and won 21, or 70%, of those games.
- Denver has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -1400.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 93.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Hornets Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Hornets Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
Nuggets vs. Hornets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 227.5
|% of Games Over 227.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|14
|41.2%
|115.3
|225.9
|110.3
|231.7
|226.1
|Hornets
|19
|63.3%
|110.6
|225.9
|121.4
|231.7
|229.2
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets have a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over their last 10 games.
- The Nuggets have gone over the total in three of their last 10 contests.
- At home, Denver has a better record against the spread (8-8-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (7-11-0).
- The 115.3 points per game the Nuggets score are 6.1 fewer points than the Hornets give up (121.4).
- Denver is 10-1 against the spread and 11-0 overall when scoring more than 121.4 points.
Nuggets vs. Hornets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|15-19
|0-0
|14-20
|Hornets
|13-17
|1-0
|17-13
Nuggets vs. Hornets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Hornets
|115.3
|110.6
|15
|26
|10-1
|9-8
|11-0
|7-10
|110.3
|121.4
|3
|26
|9-9
|5-6
|15-3
|2-9
