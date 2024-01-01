The Denver Nuggets (23-11) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Charlotte Hornets (7-23) on Monday, January 1 at Ball Arena, with tip-off at 9:00 PM ET.

The Nuggets are coming off of a 119-93 loss to the Thunder in their last game on Friday. Nikola Jokic recorded 19 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists for the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Vlatko Cancar PF Out Knee Aaron Gordon PF Out Face/Hand 13.6 6.9 3.4

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Hornets Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: Out (Leg), Mark Williams: Questionable (Back), LaMelo Ball: Out (Ankle), Gordon Hayward: Out (Calf)

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSSE

