Nikola Jokic and Terry Rozier are two of the players with prop bets available when the Denver Nuggets and the Charlotte Hornets meet at Ball Arena on Monday (beginning at 9:00 PM ET).

Nuggets vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSSE

ALT and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Hornets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 26.5 (Over: -108) 13.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +100)

Jokic has racked up 26.1 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.4 points less than Monday's points prop total.

His per-game rebound average -- 12.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (13.5).

Jokic's season-long assist average -- 9.2 per game -- is 0.3 assists lower than Monday's assist over/under (9.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -130)

Michael Porter Jr.'s 16.1-point scoring average is 0.4 less than Monday's prop total.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his prop bet on Monday (7.5).

He drains 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Terry Rozier Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -141) 7.5 (Over: +104) 2.5 (Over: -128)

The 23.5-point over/under set for Rozier on Monday is 0.1 lower than his scoring average of 23.6.

His rebounding average of 3.9 is lower than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Rozier has dished out 7.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Monday's over/under.

Rozier's 2.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Monday.

