Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
In a Monday college basketball schedule that has a lot of compelling contests, the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons versus the Green Bay Phoenix is a game to watch.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Northern Kentucky Norse vs. Detroit Mercy Titans
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Calihan Hall
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Detroit Mercy
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons vs. Green Bay Phoenix
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Kress Events Center
- Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin
How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Green Bay
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cleveland State Vikings vs. Milwaukee Panthers
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Klotsche Center
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
How to Watch Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
