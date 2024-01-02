When the Colorado Avalanche play the New York Islanders at Ball Arena on Tuesday (the puck drops at 9:00 PM ET), Mikko Rantanen and Noah Dobson will be two of the best players to watch.

Avalanche vs. Islanders Game Information

Avalanche Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Colorado, Nathan MacKinnon has 58 points in 37 games (19 goals, 39 assists).

Rantanen has picked up 45 points (1.2 per game), scoring 19 goals and adding 26 assists.

Cale Makar has 41 points for Colorado, via eight goals and 33 assists.

Ivan Prosvetov (4-3-1) has a 2.8 goals against average and a .906% save percentage (26th in league).

Islanders Players to Watch

Mathew Barzal is a key offensive option for New York, with 36 points this season, as he has recorded 10 goals and 26 assists in 35 games.

Dobson's 35 points this season, including seven goals and 28 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for New York.

This season, New York's Bo Horvat has 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) this season.

In the crease, New York's Semyon Varlamov is 6-4-2 this season, collecting 381 saves and permitting 34 goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .918 save percentage (ninth-best in the league).

Avalanche vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 3rd 3.59 Goals Scored 3.03 20th 12th 2.97 Goals Allowed 3.22 18th 10th 31.8 Shots 30 22nd 6th 28.8 Shots Allowed 35.5 31st 8th 23.91% Power Play % 23% 11th 7th 83.59% Penalty Kill % 73.39% 29th

