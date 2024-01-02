Tuesday's contest at Capital One Arena has the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-4, 0-2 Big East) matching up with the Georgetown Hoyas (7-6, 0-2 Big East) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 2). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 79-68 victory, heavily favoring Creighton.

There is no line set for the game.

Creighton vs. Georgetown Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Creighton vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 79, Georgetown 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Georgetown

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-11.4)

Creighton (-11.4) Computer Predicted Total: 147.4

Georgetown has a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season compared to Creighton, who is 7-6-0 ATS. The Hoyas are 6-6-0 and the Bluejays are 6-7-0 in terms of hitting the over. Georgetown is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its past 10 contests, while Creighton has gone 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays are outscoring opponents by 14.7 points per game, with a +191 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.8 points per game (48th in college basketball) and give up 67.1 per outing (94th in college basketball).

Creighton ranks 70th in college basketball at 39.6 rebounds per game. That's 7.7 more than the 31.9 its opponents average.

Creighton knocks down 11.1 three-pointers per game (seventh-most in college basketball), 5.8 more than its opponents.

Creighton has committed 3.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 10.6 (81st in college basketball) while forcing 7.5 (363rd in college basketball).

