The Georgetown Hoyas (7-6, 0-2 Big East) play a fellow Big East opponent, the Creighton Bluejays (9-4, 0-2 Big East), on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Capital One Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Creighton vs. Georgetown matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Georgetown Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline Georgetown Moneyline FanDuel Creighton (-13.5) 148.5 -1200 +720 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Creighton vs. Georgetown Betting Trends

Creighton is 7-6-0 ATS this season.

So far this season, six out of the Bluejays' 13 games have gone over the point total.

Georgetown has won five games against the spread this year, while failing to cover eight times.

The Hoyas and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 13 times this year.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Sportsbooks rate Creighton considerably higher (eighth-best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (20th-best).

The Bluejays' national championship odds have improved from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +2000, the 43rd-biggest change among all teams.

Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

