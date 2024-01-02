The No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (9-4, 0-2 Big East) visit the Georgetown Hoyas (7-6, 0-2 Big East) in a matchup of Big East teams at Capital One Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The Hoyas are 12.5-point underdogs in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 148.5.

Creighton vs. Georgetown Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -12.5 148.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton and its opponents have scored more than 148.5 points in seven of 13 games this season.

The average point total in Creighton's games this year is 148.8, 0.3 more than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bluejays have compiled a 7-6-0 record against the spread.

Creighton (7-6-0 ATS) has covered the spread 53.8% of the time, 12.1% more often than Georgetown (5-7-0) this year.

Creighton vs. Georgetown Over/Under Stats

Games Over 148.5 % of Games Over 148.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 7 53.8% 81.8 155.5 67.1 139.4 150.5 Georgetown 5 41.7% 73.7 155.5 72.3 139.4 144.9

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

Creighton won seven games against the spread in conference play last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

The Bluejays record 81.8 points per game, 9.5 more points than the 72.3 the Hoyas give up.

When Creighton totals more than 72.3 points, it is 7-2 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

Creighton vs. Georgetown Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 12.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 7-6-0 5-2 6-7-0 Georgetown 5-7-0 0-1 6-6-0

Creighton vs. Georgetown Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Georgetown 13-2 Home Record 5-12 5-6 Away Record 1-11 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-10-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.9 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.7 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-7-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-3-0

