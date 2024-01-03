Wednesday's contest features the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten) and the Indiana Hoosiers (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) squaring off at Pinnacle Bank Arena (on January 3) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 77-69 victory for Nebraska.

The matchup has no set line.

Nebraska vs. Indiana Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. Indiana Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 77, Indiana 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Nebraska vs. Indiana

Computer Predicted Spread: Nebraska (-7.5)

Nebraska (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.4

Nebraska is 8-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Indiana's 6-5-0 ATS record. The Cornhuskers have a 7-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Hoosiers have a record of 6-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Nebraska is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests, while Indiana has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Nebraska Performance Insights

The Cornhuskers have a +158 scoring differential, topping opponents by 12.1 points per game. They're putting up 77.6 points per game to rank 121st in college basketball and are allowing 65.5 per outing to rank 58th in college basketball.

Nebraska wins the rebound battle by 5.5 boards on average. It collects 41.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 24th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 36.4 per outing.

Nebraska connects on 8.8 three-pointers per game (72nd in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents (7.2).

The Cornhuskers rank 138th in college basketball by averaging 97.0 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 27th in college basketball, allowing 81.8 points per 100 possessions.

Nebraska has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (121st in college basketball play) while forcing 11.1 (267th in college basketball).

