Wednesday's contest that pits the Omaha Mavericks (7-8) versus the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-7) at Baxter Arena is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-70 in favor of Omaha. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 3.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Omaha vs. Northern Arizona Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Summit League Network

TV: Summit League Network
Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Venue: Baxter Arena

Omaha vs. Northern Arizona Score Prediction

Prediction: Omaha 73, Northern Arizona 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Omaha vs. Northern Arizona

Computer Predicted Spread: Omaha (-2.8)

Omaha (-2.8) Computer Predicted Total: 142.4

Omaha's record against the spread so far this season is 6-4-0, while Northern Arizona's is 6-7-0. The Mavericks have hit the over in five games, while Lumberjacks games have gone over five times. Omaha is 6-4 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests, while Northern Arizona has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Omaha Performance Insights

The Mavericks outscore opponents by 2.4 points per game (scoring 72.4 points per game to rank 244th in college basketball while giving up 70 per contest to rank 150th in college basketball) and have a +36 scoring differential overall.

The 34.1 rebounds per game Omaha averages rank 283rd in college basketball. Its opponents collect 34.8 per contest.

Omaha hits 6.3 three-pointers per game (287th in college basketball), 1.3 fewer than its opponents (7.6).

The Mavericks rank 163rd in college basketball by averaging 95.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 254th in college basketball, allowing 92.6 points per 100 possessions.

Omaha wins the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 10.5 (72nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.6.

