Omaha vs. Eastern Washington January 3 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Washington Eagles (7-3) will face the Omaha Mavericks (4-7) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3, 2024.
Omaha vs. Eastern Washington Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 3
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Omaha Players to Watch
- Grace Cave: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kennedi Grant: 10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aaliyah Stanley: 11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Polina Nikulochkina: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Deanay Watson: 6.9 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
Eastern Washington Players to Watch
- Jamie Loera: 11.4 PTS, 4.0 REB, 5.4 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Aaliyah Alexander: 15.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jacinta Buckley: 9.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Milly Knowles: 7.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaleesa Lawrence: 9.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
