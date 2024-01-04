Nuggets vs. Warriors January 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of the NBA's best players will be going head to head when Stephen Curry (28.2 points per game, seventh in league) and the Golden State Warriors (13-14) welcome in Nikola Jokic (26.5, 11th) and the Denver Nuggets (19-10) on Thursday, January 4, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Thursday, January 4
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max!
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Nuggets Games
- December 29 at home vs the Thunder
- December 23 at the Hornets
- December 25 at home vs the Warriors
- December 22 at the Nets
- December 28 at home vs the Grizzlies
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic puts up 26.5 points, 12.4 rebounds and 9.3 assists per game for the Nuggets.
- The Nuggets are getting 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this season.
- Aaron Gordon gives the Nuggets 13.3 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest while putting up 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Reggie Jackson gets the Nuggets 13.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest while averaging 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Nuggets are receiving 10.5 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this year.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Warriors Players to Watch
- Curry puts up 28.2 points, 4.4 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
- Klay Thompson averages 17.1 points, 3.9 boards and 2.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Chris Paul puts up 8.5 points, 7.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds per contest.
- Dario Saric averages 10.6 points, 2.1 assists and 5.9 boards.
- Kevon Looney averages 5.4 points, 2.7 assists and 7.9 boards.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nuggets vs. Warriors Stat Comparison
|Warriors
|Nuggets
|116.5
|Points Avg.
|115.2
|116.0
|Points Allowed Avg.
|110.3
|45.5%
|Field Goal %
|49.0%
|37.2%
|Three Point %
|37.3%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.