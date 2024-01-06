Creighton vs. Providence January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big East schedule includes the Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) versus the Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Creighton vs. Providence Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Creighton Players to Watch
- Baylor Scheierman: 18.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Trey Alexander: 15.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Steven Ashworth: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Francisco Farabello: 4.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Providence Players to Watch
- Devin Carter: 16.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Bryce Hopkins: 16.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Josh Oduro: 14.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Ticket Gaines: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Garwey Dual: 3.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK
Creighton vs. Providence Stat Comparison
|Creighton Rank
|Creighton AVG
|Providence AVG
|Providence Rank
|38th
|83.0
|Points Scored
|75.2
|179th
|84th
|66.7
|Points Allowed
|63.9
|35th
|49th
|40.3
|Rebounds
|38.7
|97th
|221st
|8.7
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|282nd
|6th
|11.0
|3pt Made
|8.3
|108th
|37th
|16.9
|Assists
|14.5
|118th
|63rd
|10.3
|Turnovers
|13.2
|289th
