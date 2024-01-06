Saturday's Big East schedule includes the Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) versus the Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Creighton vs. Providence Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Creighton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Baylor Scheierman: 18.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Trey Alexander: 15.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Steven Ashworth: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Francisco Farabello: 4.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Providence Players to Watch

  • Devin Carter: 16.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Bryce Hopkins: 16.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Josh Oduro: 14.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Ticket Gaines: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Garwey Dual: 3.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Providence Stat Comparison

Creighton Rank Creighton AVG Providence AVG Providence Rank
38th 83.0 Points Scored 75.2 179th
84th 66.7 Points Allowed 63.9 35th
49th 40.3 Rebounds 38.7 97th
221st 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd
6th 11.0 3pt Made 8.3 108th
37th 16.9 Assists 14.5 118th
63rd 10.3 Turnovers 13.2 289th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.