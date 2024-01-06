Saturday's Big East schedule includes the Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) versus the Providence Friars (11-2, 2-0 Big East) at 2:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Creighton vs. Providence Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Creighton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Players to Watch

Baylor Scheierman: 18.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Alexander: 15.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK

15.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK Steven Ashworth: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Francisco Farabello: 4.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Providence Players to Watch

Devin Carter: 16.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

16.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Bryce Hopkins: 16.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Josh Oduro: 14.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.5 BLK Ticket Gaines: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Garwey Dual: 3.9 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Providence Stat Comparison

Creighton Rank Creighton AVG Providence AVG Providence Rank 38th 83.0 Points Scored 75.2 179th 84th 66.7 Points Allowed 63.9 35th 49th 40.3 Rebounds 38.7 97th 221st 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.8 282nd 6th 11.0 3pt Made 8.3 108th 37th 16.9 Assists 14.5 118th 63rd 10.3 Turnovers 13.2 289th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.