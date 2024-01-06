Before you set your NFL fantasy lineup for Week 18, take a look at our tight end rankings in this article.

Top fantasy TEs this season heading into Week 18

Name Team Fantasy Pts Fantasy Pts/Game Targets/Game Sam LaPorta Lions 225.4 14.1 7.1 Travis Kelce Chiefs 219.4 14.6 8.1 T.J. Hockenson Vikings 219 14.6 8.5 Evan Engram Jaguars 206.4 12.9 8.1 George Kittle 49ers 203.2 12.7 5.6 David Njoku Browns 201.2 12.6 7.7 Cole Kmet Bears 174 11.6 5.7 Trey McBride Cardinals 169.1 10.6 6.2 Jake Ferguson Cowboys 164.2 10.3 6 Dalton Schultz Texans 141.3 10.1 5.8 Mark Andrews Ravens 135.4 13.5 6.1 Dalton Kincaid Bills 134.9 9 5.5 Dallas Goedert Eagles 134.9 10.4 6.2 Kyle Pitts Falcons 132.6 8.3 5.4 Logan Thomas Commanders 124.9 8.3 5.1 Hunter Henry Patriots 119.9 9.2 4.7 Tyler Conklin Jets 119.5 7.5 5.2 Jonnu Smith Falcons 112.3 7 4.2 Cade Otton Buccaneers 111.5 7 4 Gerald Everett Chargers 109.7 7.8 4.9 Tyler Higbee Rams 108.5 7.2 4.7 Chigoziem Okonkwo Titans 107.8 6.7 4.6 Darren Waller Giants 103.7 9.4 6.2 Juwan Johnson Saints 90.8 7.6 4.7 Isaiah Likely Ravens 90 6.9 2.9

This Week's Games

Date/Time TV Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens 4:30 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Houston Texans at Indianapolis Colts 8:15 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Minnesota Vikings at Detroit Lions 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - New York Jets at New England Patriots 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers 1:00 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders 4:25 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 - Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins 8:20 PM ET, Sunday, January 7 -

