The Omaha Mavericks (6-7) will play the Idaho State Bengals (4-7) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Holt Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Omaha vs. Idaho State Game Information

Omaha Players to Watch

Frankie Fidler: 15.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Marquel Sutton: 9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Nick Davis: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Tony Osburn: 7.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Grant Stubblefield: 5.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Idaho State Players to Watch

Kiree Huie: 12.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Brayden Parker: 12.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Maleek Arington: 9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Miguel Tomley: 9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Isaiah Griffin: 9.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Omaha vs. Idaho State Stat Comparison

Idaho State Rank Idaho State AVG Omaha AVG Omaha Rank 306th 68.3 Points Scored 72.2 247th 71st 66.2 Points Allowed 69.5 137th 308th 33.4 Rebounds 34.4 270th 256th 8.2 Off. Rebounds 8.0 274th 306th 6.0 3pt Made 6.5 268th 264th 12.3 Assists 10.0 344th 280th 13.0 Turnovers 11.3 131st

