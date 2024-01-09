The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9, 0-1 Big East) meet the Creighton Bluejays (9-3, 0-1 Big East) in a clash of Big East squads at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday. The game airs on CBS Sports Network.

Creighton vs. DePaul Game Information

Creighton Players to Watch

  • Baylor Scheierman: 18.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Trey Alexander: 15.7 PTS, 6.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.9 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.3 BLK
  • Steven Ashworth: 8.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Francisco Farabello: 4.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

DePaul Players to Watch

  • Chico Carter Jr.: 13.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Jeremiah Oden: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Da'Sean Nelson: 10.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Elijah Fisher: 9.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • K.T. Raimey: 7.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Creighton vs. DePaul Stat Comparison

DePaul Rank DePaul AVG Creighton AVG Creighton Rank
329th 66.6 Points Scored 83.0 37th
310th 77.0 Points Allowed 66.7 84th
351st 31.1 Rebounds 40.3 49th
360th 5.3 Off. Rebounds 8.7 220th
245th 6.8 3pt Made 11.0 7th
190th 13.4 Assists 16.9 35th
311th 13.6 Turnovers 10.3 63rd

