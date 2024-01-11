Nebraska vs. Illinois January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Illinois Fighting Illini (6-5) face a fellow Big Ten squad, the Nebraska Cornhuskers (9-3), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET.
Nebraska vs. Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Nebraska Players to Watch
- Alexis Markowski: 17.3 PTS, 9.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jaz Shelley: 13.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darian White: 9.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Natalie Potts: 10.8 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Callin Hake: 7.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kendall Bostic: 12.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Genesis Bryant: 15.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adalia McKenzie: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Makira Cook: 12.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Camille Hobby: 7.7 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
