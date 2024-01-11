Omaha vs. North Dakota January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Summit League slate includes the Omaha Mavericks (6-7, 0-0 Summit League) facing the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-5, 0-0 Summit League) at 8:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
Omaha vs. North Dakota Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
Omaha Players to Watch
- Frankie Fidler: 15.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Marquel Sutton: 9.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Nick Davis: 9.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tony Osburn: 7.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Grant Stubblefield: 5.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
North Dakota Players to Watch
- B.J. Omot: 16.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Treysen Eaglestaff: 15.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Eli King: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Amar Kuljuhovic: 7.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tsotne Tsartsidze: 9.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Omaha vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison
|Omaha Rank
|Omaha AVG
|North Dakota AVG
|North Dakota Rank
|246th
|72.2
|Points Scored
|75.2
|177th
|138th
|69.5
|Points Allowed
|69.5
|138th
|269th
|34.4
|Rebounds
|38.5
|100th
|273rd
|8.0
|Off. Rebounds
|10.6
|75th
|269th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|8.1
|125th
|346th
|10.0
|Assists
|12.5
|251st
|132nd
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.0
|111th
