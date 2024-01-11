Omaha vs. North Dakota January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Summit schedule includes the North Dakota Fighting Hawks (3-8) versus the Omaha Mavericks (4-7), at 8:00 PM ET.
Omaha vs. North Dakota Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Omaha Players to Watch
- Grace Cave: 10.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kennedi Grant: 10.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Aaliyah Stanley: 11.2 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Polina Nikulochkina: 8.1 PTS, 3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Deanay Watson: 6.9 PTS, 4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
North Dakota Players to Watch
- Kacie Borowicz: 20.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Nakiyah Hurst: 11.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Kiera Pemberton: 8.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Sammiyah Hoskin: 5.6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Rakiyah Beal: 4.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
