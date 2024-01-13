Saturday's Big East schedule includes the Creighton Bluejays (9-4, 0-2 Big East) facing the St. John's Red Storm (9-4, 1-1 Big East) at 1:00 PM ET on FOX.

Creighton vs. St. John's Game Information

Creighton Players to Watch

Baylor Scheierman: 18.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Trey Alexander: 15.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Ryan Kalkbrenner: 15.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.2 BLK Steven Ashworth: 8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Francisco Farabello: 4.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

St. John's Players to Watch

Joel Soriano: 17.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.2 BLK

17.4 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 2.2 BLK Daniss Jenkins: 12.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Chris Ledlum: 10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Jordan Dingle: 11.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Glenn Taylor Jr.: 6.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Creighton vs. St. John's Stat Comparison

Creighton Rank Creighton AVG St. John's AVG St. John's Rank 47th 81.8 Points Scored 79.2 82nd 96th 67.1 Points Allowed 69.8 145th 67th 39.6 Rebounds 41.3 29th 253rd 8.3 Off. Rebounds 14.3 5th 7th 11.1 3pt Made 7.7 165th 32nd 17 Assists 16.5 45th 80th 10.6 Turnovers 11.9 196th

