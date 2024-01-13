The North Dakota State Bison (6-6) meet the Omaha Mavericks (4-8) in a matchup of Summit squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Omaha vs. North Dakota State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Omaha Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Omaha Players to Watch

Kennedi Grant: 11.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Grace Cave: 10.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Aaliyah Stanley: 11.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Polina Nikulochkina: 8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Deanay Watson: 6.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Elle Evans: 12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Heaven Hamling: 13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Abbie Draper: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Abby Krzewinski: 8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Avery Koenen: 5.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.