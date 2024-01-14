The Providence Friars (7-7) meet a fellow Big East squad, the Creighton Bluejays (10-2), on Sunday, January 14, 2024 at D.J. Sokol Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Creighton vs. Providence Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Creighton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Players to Watch

Emma Ronsiek: 18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK

18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.2 BLK Lauren Jensen: 17.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.0 PTS, 4.2 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Morgan Maly: 14.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.7 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Mallory Brake: 4.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK

4.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.3 BLK Molly Mogensen: 7.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Providence Players to Watch

Olivia Olsen: 14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 2.0 BLK Brynn Farrell: 9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Marta Morales: 6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Emily Archibald: 3.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

3.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Kylee Sheppard: 7.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.0 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.