Nuggets vs. Pacers January 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
On Sunday, January 14, 2024, the Denver Nuggets (23-11) hit the court against the Indiana Pacers (17-14) at 3:30 PM ET on ALT and BSIN.
Nuggets vs. Pacers Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 14
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- TV: ALT, BSIN
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic averages 26.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.
- Michael Porter Jr. posts 16.1 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 47.0% from the floor and 39.3% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made treys per contest.
- Reggie Jackson averages 12.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.1 boards per game.
- Jamal Murray averages 19.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 47.1% from the floor and 44.5% from downtown with 2.5 made treys per contest.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 10.2 points, 2.1 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.0% from the field and 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made treys per game.
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton delivers 24.5 points, 3.9 rebounds and 12.7 assists per game for the Pacers.
- On a per-game basis, Myles Turner gets the Pacers 17.4 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 2.1 blocked shots (eighth in league).
- Buddy Hield gives the Pacers 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest while putting up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 13.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Bruce Brown is averaging 11.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game. He is making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 30.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 triples per contest.
Nuggets vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Pacers
|115.3
|Points Avg.
|126.6
|110.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.8
|49.0%
|Field Goal %
|50.9%
|37.7%
|Three Point %
|39.0%
