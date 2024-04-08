Oddsmakers don't project much from the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-0), giving them +50000 odds on the moneyline to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

The Cornhuskers host the Rider Broncs, starting at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 13. Oddsmakers have not yet set odds for this contest.

Nebraska NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 77th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +50000 76th Bet $100 to win $50000

Nebraska Team Stats

Nebraska outscores opponents by 29.5 points per game (scoring 82.5 per game to rank 140th in college basketball while allowing 53.0 per outing to rank 41st in college basketball) and has a +59 scoring differential overall.

Nebraska Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 2-0

0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 2-0 Nebraska has the most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (two).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Nebraska Players

Rienk Mast leads the Cornhuskers in scoring (16.5 points per game) and rebounding (11.0 rebounds per game).

Jarron Coleman paces the squad with 3.5 assists per game.

Brice Williams is the top three-point shooter for the Cornhuskers, hitting 2.0 per contest.

Nebraska's steals leader is Sam Hoiberg, who averages 2.5 per game. C.J. Wilcher leads the team averaging 1.5 blocks an outing.

