West Central District Health Department investigating data breach

Data Breach
Data Breach(MGN)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The West Central District Health Department (WCDHD) announced this week that they experienced a data breach in May of 2023.

According to an incident report on the North Platte-based Health Department’s website, WCDHD recently discovered unusual activity on their network and began an investigation, which included working with third-party specialists to determine the nature and scope of the activity.

The results of the investigation determined there was unauthorized access to certain portions of the West Central District Health Department’s network between May 18 and May 23. In response, the WCDHD conducted a review of the potentially impacted information to determine the type of information and to whom it may be related.

On Sept. 18, the WCDHD completed a review and determined the type of information at risk including financial account numbers, social security numbers, driver’s license or state identification numbers along with patient names. In response, the West Central District Health Department has changed account passwords and reviewed its policies and procedures related to date protection.

In addition, WCDHD is offering potentially affected individuals access to complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services. To learn more information about this incident or enroll in these services, contact the West Central District Health Department’s dedicated assistance line at 1-800-405-6108, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. CT, excluding holidays. You may also write to the Health Department at 1225 South Poplar, Suite 100, North Platte, NE 69101.

“In general, we encourage potentially affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing credit reports/account statements and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law, individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax,” the West Central District Health Department stated.

To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228.

The West Central District Health Department serves 37,065 residents in Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Thomas, Hooker and Arthur Counties.

Click here to subscribe to our NBC Nebraska News 2 daily digest and breaking news alerts delivered straight to your email inbox.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old Nebraska girl charged with murder in stabbing death of newborn
Gov. Pillen orders all Nebraska public workers back to the office
Double Dips Ice Creamery just got a whole lot sweeter, announcing that they plan to open up a...
Double Dips Ice Creamery opening up second location in North Platte
The Dumbbell Ranch in the Sandhills of Nebraska. A sale closed in late October, separating the...
Sandhills ranch with ‘Dumbbell’ name and rich past sells to locals, including a former NE lawmaker
Ben Schumacher being wrapped in a quilt by Quilts of Valor
Quilts of Valor awarded on Veterans Day

Latest News

Florida trucker charged with hauling marijuana on I-80
High pressure exits over the next few days, with a cold front trailing behind
Above average temperatures and sunny skies continue Tuesday into Wednesday; Slightly cooler and remaining parched rest of the week
The mercury will rise to readings that fit September more than November, with dry conditions...
Forecast Video-Quickcast- 11-14-2023
Saint Patrick’s High School Skills USA group held its first breakfast for veterans Monday...
Saint Patrick’s High School Skills USA hosts first veterans day breakfast