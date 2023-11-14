West Central District Health Department investigating data breach

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The West Central District Health Department (WCDHD) announced this week that they experienced a data breach in May of 2023.

According to an incident report on the North Platte-based Health Department’s website, WCDHD recently discovered unusual activity on their network and began an investigation, which included working with third-party specialists to determine the nature and scope of the activity.

The results of the investigation determined there was unauthorized access to certain portions of the West Central District Health Department’s network between May 18 and May 23. In response, the WCDHD conducted a review of the potentially impacted information to determine the type of information and to whom it may be related.

On Sept. 18, the WCDHD completed a review and determined the type of information at risk including financial account numbers, social security numbers, driver’s license or state identification numbers along with patient names. In response, the West Central District Health Department has changed account passwords and reviewed its policies and procedures related to date protection.

In addition, WCDHD is offering potentially affected individuals access to complimentary credit monitoring and identity protection services. To learn more information about this incident or enroll in these services, contact the West Central District Health Department’s dedicated assistance line at 1-800-405-6108, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. CT, excluding holidays. You may also write to the Health Department at 1225 South Poplar, Suite 100, North Platte, NE 69101.

“In general, we encourage potentially affected individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud by reviewing credit reports/account statements and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity and to detect errors. Under U.S. law, individuals are entitled to one free credit report annually from each of the three major credit reporting bureaus, TransUnion, Experian, and Equifax,” the West Central District Health Department stated.

To order your free credit report, visit www.annualcreditreport.com or call 1-877-322-8228.

The West Central District Health Department serves 37,065 residents in Lincoln, Logan, McPherson, Thomas, Hooker and Arthur Counties.

