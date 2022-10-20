Students take part in Youth Science Agriculture Field Day

News 2 at Six
By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 20, 2022 at 9:46 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Students from across Lincoln County took a field trip to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Extension and Research Center’s annual Youth Science Agriculture Field Day on Wednesday.

The day is geared to teach kids that there is more to agriculture than what most people think.

“Basically what we’re looking to do is teach them a little about agriculture,” Lloyd said. “Like things that are beyond the typical mindset of agriculture which is maybe sitting on a tractor all day or working cattle, there’s so much technology and innovative things that are going on in agriculture today, and we need to share that with the kids.”

While some of the activities were lecture based, others were hands-on.

Students enjoying a lecture at the Youth Science Agriculture Field Day
Students enjoying a lecture at the Youth Science Agriculture Field Day(Ian Mason/KNOP)

In one activity, students were able to play with beetles and other insects. Other activities included interacting with livestock, and experiments about how germs travel.

David Lott, another educator at the Extension and Research Center, demonstrated how germs spread on crops.

“I’m using glow germ powder right now to illustrate how these bacteria and viruses can be found on produce,” Lott said, as he rolled the glow powder on produce. “We put this produce in a black light to show how it indicates where all the pathogens are present.”

After letting the students look at the vegetables under the black light, he had them pass it around to show how the powder would stick to them as well.

Glow powder on produce
Glow powder on produce(Ian Mason/KNOP)

Copyright 2022 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KNOP Average annual snowfall 10-17-2022
Here’s when we typically see our first snowfall of the year, and how much we usually get in a year
Mayor Kelliher leads the council meeting on Tuesday, October 18th.
City Council passes new Sunday alcohol sales amendment
Nebraska head coach Scott Frost talks to reporters during an NCAA college football news...
Judge rules against UNL after reporter denied information request on Frost’s restructured contract
Steven Little arrested following a pursuit in central Nebraska.
NSP arrests driver after pursuit in central Nebraska, locate gun tossed from car
Kendell Cummings (right) survived two attacks by a grizzly bear after he drew its attention...
College wrestler injured saving teammate from bear attack

Latest News

The Espresso Shop owner Brandon Raby is one of six local businesses who wrote a letter of...
Local coffee shop supports Sunday alcohol sale ordinance
Warm conditions to continue to invade the area Thursday into Saturday
Warm,breezy, and remaining dry Thursday into Saturday; Cold front moves through Sunday
KNOP Base Map 10-19-2022
Dry and increasingly warmer as we go through the week
The big idea event hosted by North Platte Young Professionals
North Platte’s ‘Big Idea’ picks contest winner