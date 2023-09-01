NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lincoln County Community Connections reminds everyone that the last week in August is National Overdose Prevention Week by sharing videos across their social pages in an effort to destigmatize the need for products like Narcan (naloxone).

narcan (MGN)

This week mostly will symbolize the awareness of the overdosing and prevention,” said Meaghan Wade, the Substance Abuse Prevention System Coordinator at Lincoln County Community Connections. “You know, not just having the scare tactics but providing the help to combat it and do something with it.”

She stressed that overdose deaths can be prevented, but only if everyone is prepared for the unexpected.

“Some of the signs of an overdose are going to be pin point pupils, loss of consciousness, troubles breathing, and unresponsiveness to loud noises or trying to shake them,” Wade said.

She advised that if someone is going through an overdose to administer medication like Narcan right away, even if someone is unconscious it will still work.

Demonstration of how to use Narcan spray. (WALB)

Wade shared that there are many places to get free Narcan in North Platte.

U-Save and Westfield Pharmacy each offer up to four boxes of Narcan per Nebraska resident per day.

Nebraska residents can also order one free box of Narcan online per day at https://stopodne.com.

Narcan saves lives (Ian Mason/KNOP)

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.